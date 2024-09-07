EREC Releases Special Notice To EREC Water Members

EREC Water will be executing a vital EPA-mandated assessment in Escambia County to ensure the safety and efficiency of older service lines (houses built before 1989).

EREC contractors will be properly identified and will start the process beginning of September.

The work will be conducted throughout northern Escambia County.

The contactor will excavate and verify service line material type.

This work will involve digging a hole about the size of a basketball on either side of the meter, physical and photo image verification of the line material, and filling the excavation holes. In some cases, the water meter will be changed out at the same time to avoid additional disruption.

EREC is committed to the health of your drinking water. If you have any questions and concerns regarding this process, you may reach out to EREC representatives at (850) -675-4521.

Based on the findings and the funds required to address and upgrade the water lines, the EREC Water Board of Trustees will consider a resolution for a loan and grant to finance the project. This meeting will take place on September 21 at 5 p.m. at the Jay EREC office.