Early Morning Cantonment Fire Destroys Shed

An early morning fire destroyed a shed in Cantonment.

The fire was reported just before 3 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Calloway Street, north of Lincoln Street. Escambia County Fire Rescue arrived to find the approximately 10 x 10 shed fully engulfed in fire.

Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

There were no injuries reported, and no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

