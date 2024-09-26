Cracked Foundation At Century Sewage Plant Springs Leaks

Wednesday, the Town of Century was dealing with two leaks from the foundation of their wastewater treatment plant.

According to reports submitted to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, the town applied lime to the affected area and washed it down as the cleanup was ongoing.

Century’s wastewater system was dedicated in June, 1990.

Pictured: The Century Wastewater Treatment Plant. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.