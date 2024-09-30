Charges Pending After Fatal Escambia County Motorcycles Crash

September 30, 2024

An Escambia County motorcyclist was killed in a crash Sunday in Escambia County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said an Audi driven by a 40-year-old Pensacola man failed to yield and pulled into the path of the motorcycle Beverley Parkway, causing it to collide with the side of the car. The motorcyclist, 36-year-old man from Pensacola, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Audi and his passenger, a 59-year -ld Pensacola woman, suffered minor injuries and were transported by Escambia County EMS to Baptist Hospital

Troopers said charges are pending.

File Photo.

Written by William Reynolds 

 