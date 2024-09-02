Bicycling Flomaton Man Arrested On Drug Charges In Century

A Flomaton man was arrested on drug charges in Century has he was riding his bicycle between dollar stores.

James Nicholas Jordan, 43, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and felony possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. He remained in the Escambia County Jail in Pensacola Monday awaiting extradition to Escambia County, AL, on an outstanding warrant for forgery first degree.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy in the parking lot of the Food Giant on North Century Boulevard observed Jordan ride his bicycle up to the nearby Family Dollar store at 8 p.m. on August 20. The deputy watched as Jordan rode his bicycle across North Century Boulevard to a Dollar General store, noting that the bicycle did not have any working lights. The deputy waiting outside the Dollar General for Jordan to exit.

Deputies spotted a clear glass smoking pipe in plain view in a cup holder on the bicycle, according to an arrest report. Inside a green cap that appeared to be from a soft drink bottle, deputies reported finding a substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine. Also in a bag on the on the bike, deputies located a gold in color smoking pipe with residue that appeared consistent