Baker Defeats Ernest Ward Middle (With Gallery)

The Baker Gators blank the Ernest Ward Middle School Eagles 28-0 on a soggy Tuesday night in Walnut Hill.

The Eagles will look to bounce back in their next game against W.S. Neal on September 17.

They will then face a three-game road series against Baker, Escambia County Middle School of Atmore, and T.R. Miller. Ernest Ward’s season will conclude under the leadership of Coach O’Darius Williams with a home game against ECMS on October 15.

