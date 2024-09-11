Baker Defeats Ernest Ward Middle (With Gallery)

September 11, 2024

The Baker Gators blank the Ernest Ward Middle School Eagles 28-0 on a soggy Tuesday night in Walnut Hill.

Click here for a photo gallery.

The Eagles will look to bounce back in their next game against W.S. Neal on September 17.

They will then face a three-game road series against Baker, Escambia County Middle School of Atmore, and T.R. Miller. Ernest Ward’s season will conclude under the leadership of Coach O’Darius Williams with a home game against ECMS on October 15.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

