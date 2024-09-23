AAA: Florida Gas Prices Hold Steady as Oil Prices Rise

Florida gas prices averaged $3.13 per gallon on Sunday, according to AAA. The state average increased 6 cents at the beginning of the week, then sank back down to $3.13 by the weekend.

“Crude oil and gasoline futures rose last week, cooling off the downward trend of prices at the pump,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The price gains are being attributed to optimism that the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cut would boost the global economy and energy demand.”

The average price per gallon Sunday in Escambia County was $2.84. The low price in North Escambia was $2.69 at several gas stations in Cantonment, while $2.67 could be found on Burgess Road in Pensacola along with $2.69 at multiple locations.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enalrge.