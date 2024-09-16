AAA: Florida Gas Prices are the Lowest Since January

Florida gas prices continue their downward march in response to falling oil prices. according to AAA. On Sunday, Florida’s average price was $3.11 per gallon. That’s the lowest daily average price since January 23, 2024. The lowest state average price of 2024 was $2.988 on January 22.

“It has been 237 days since Florida gas prices were below $3 a gallon, but that streak could come to an end soon,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Oil prices suffered big losses in recent weeks, due to global economic concerns and the belief that global fuel supplies could begin to outpace demand. This could enable the state average to fall below $3 a gallon before October.”

More than a quarter of Florida gas stations already have pump prices below $3 a gallon. The lowest 10% of unleaded gasoline prices averaged $2.82 per gallon. The highest 10% of regular unleaded gas prices averaged $3.47 per gallon.

In Escambia County, the average per gallon was $2.84. A low of $2.59 was available Sunday night in North Escambia at a station on Highway 29 in Cantonment. Pensacola prices were as low as $2.58 at stations on Mobile Highway and Kenmore Road.

