Nine Mile Road Dodge’s Convenience Store Shut Down Suddenly Tuesday

September 3, 2024

The Dodge’s Southern Style convenience store on East Nine Mile Road closed suddenly Tuesday morning.

All signage and branding were removed from the store, the parking lot was closed off, and vendors were apparently removing their products from the building.

NorthEscambia.com reached out to the company’s home office in Tupelo, Mississippi. We were told they would not make any comment to the media by a representative that then hung up the phone.

The Pensacola location of Dodge’s has been removed from the company’s website, and a Facebook page for the location says it is permanently closed. “Store Closed” signs were also posted at the entrance.

In response to a Facebook question we posted, the company confirmed, “…we are closing our Pensacola location.”

The location was constructed in 2001, according to Escambia County tax records.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments

3 Responses to “Nine Mile Road Dodge’s Convenience Store Shut Down Suddenly Tuesday”

  1. ThePreachersWife on September 3rd, 2024 8:04 pm

    This is sad. A quick place to stop for some good chicken strips. Hope to join Paul Harvey for “the rest of the story.”

  2. Ryan Godwin on September 3rd, 2024 7:31 pm

    There goes my Tater log connection

  3. Me on September 3rd, 2024 7:29 pm

    Aww……I loved that store.





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 