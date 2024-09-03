Nine Mile Road Dodge’s Convenience Store Shut Down Suddenly Tuesday

The Dodge’s Southern Style convenience store on East Nine Mile Road closed suddenly Tuesday morning.

All signage and branding were removed from the store, the parking lot was closed off, and vendors were apparently removing their products from the building.

NorthEscambia.com reached out to the company’s home office in Tupelo, Mississippi. We were told they would not make any comment to the media by a representative that then hung up the phone.

The Pensacola location of Dodge’s has been removed from the company’s website, and a Facebook page for the location says it is permanently closed. “Store Closed” signs were also posted at the entrance.

In response to a Facebook question we posted, the company confirmed, “…we are closing our Pensacola location.”

The location was constructed in 2001, according to Escambia County tax records.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.