Pedestrian Struck And Killed On Pine Forest Road

September 1, 2024

A man died after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night on Pine Forest Road in Cantonment.

The incident happened about 9:20 p.m. on Pine Forest just north of Highway 297A.  The Florida Highway Patrol said a 17-year-old female from Pace was traveling southbound on Pine Forest Road approaching Jasper Street as a 52-year Pensacola man was walking his bicycle southbound in the roadway.  Trooper said the teen failed to the see the man in the roadway and struck him.

The man was transported by Escambia County EMS to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased after being transported by Escambia County EMS.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released further details on the crash.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 