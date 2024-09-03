Pedestrian Struck And Killed On Pine Forest Road

A man died after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night on Pine Forest Road in Cantonment.

The incident happened about 9:20 p.m. on Pine Forest just north of Highway 297A. The Florida Highway Patrol said a 17-year-old female from Pace was traveling southbound on Pine Forest Road approaching Jasper Street as a 52-year Pensacola man was walking his bicycle southbound in the roadway. Trooper said the teen failed to the see the man in the roadway and struck him.

The man was transported by Escambia County EMS to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased after being transported by Escambia County EMS.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released further details on the crash.