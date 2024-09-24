Escambia County Deploying Resources Ahead of Hurricane Helene

Escambia County is mobilizing and deploying resources to assist areas of the state expected to be impacted by Hurricane Helene, standing ready to help neighboring counties and the state with storm preparation and recovery.

Escambia County Emergency Management is deploying Friday, Sept. 27 to Liberty County along with the county’s mobile command unit, THOR, to support response and recovery efforts for Hurricane Helene. An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office contingency will be deploying with Escambia County Emergency Management, along with Santa Rosa County Emergency Management. The deployed teams will be assisting Liberty County and surrounding counties, depending on the impact of the storm.

Escambia County Emergency Management will also be hosting the Florida Department of Emergency Management at the county’s Emergency Operations Center, allowing the state to continue operations and planning before, during, and after the storm. The State Emergency Operations Center is located in Tallahassee, which is expected to receive a direct hit from Hurricane Helene based on the current forecast track.

The Pensacola Bay Center is hosting multiple Urban Search and Rescue teams from the State of Colorado, along with swift water rescue teams. These teams plan to deploy after the storm to start search and rescue operations in the Tallahassee area.

Additionally, the Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare is preparing resources and providing assistance, currently serving as a staging location for the ASPCA ahead of the storm. Escambia County’s Animal Search and Rescue, or ASAR, team is also standing by for deployment. The ASAR team has members from Animal Welfare and Escambia County Fire Rescue who are trained to respond to disasters such as hurricanes, tornadoes or other large-scale animal rescue incidents. Escambia County Animal Welfare is also partnering with national organizations to provide staging areas for pet food and supplies that will be distributed to areas impacted by Hurricane Helene.

The Escambia County Equestrian Center is accepting horse evacuations for those leaving areas in the hurricane’s path. Interested horse owners may call the Equestrian Center office at 850-941-6042 or the facility manager at 850-554-1155 for information.

Escambia County EMS and Escambia County Fire Rescue are also standing by and are ready to deploy if requested by the state.

“Escambia County is always ready and willing to help our neighbors during difficult times like this, and we will continue to provide any resources we can to assist those who are impacted by Hurricane Helene,” Escambia County Administrator Wes Moreno said. “We are thinking of everyone in the path of this storm, praying for their safety, and hoping for the best possible outcome for those who are impacted. It is an honor and a privilege for Escambia County to be able to serve our sister counties and the State of Florida at this difficult time.”