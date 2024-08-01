Woman Dies After Beulah Shooting

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said a 25-year-old woman shot Saturday night in Beulah has passed away from her injuries.

The ECSO said a death investigation is now underway.

The shooting happened about 8:40 Saturday night at a home on Cali lane near Frank Reeder Road.

Deputies responded to a report of a female with a gunshot wound and found the woman had in fact been shot. She was transported to an area hospital where she later died.’

Further details have not been released.