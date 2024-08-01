Woman Dies After Beulah Shooting

August 1, 2024

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said a 25-year-old woman shot Saturday night in Beulah has passed away from her injuries.

The ECSO said a death investigation is now underway.

The shooting happened about 8:40 Saturday night at a home on Cali lane near Frank Reeder Road.

Deputies responded to a report of a female with a gunshot wound and found the woman had in fact been shot. She was transported to an area hospital where she later died.’

Further details have not been released.

Written by William Reynolds 

 