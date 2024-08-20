Walnut Hill Woman Arrested On Drug Charges After Traffic Stop

August 20, 2024

An early morning traffic stop on North Main Street led to the arrest of a Walnut Hill Woman on drug charges early Sunday Morning.

According to the Atmore Police Department, an officer pulled over a vehicle with a malfunctioning headlight around 1:15 a.m. on August 18th. The driver, identified as 36-year-old Victoria Lynn Burkett, was subsequently detained for further investigation.

Police said a search of the vehicle uncovered a syringe containing methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia. Burkett was taken into custody and charged with possession of a Controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She is currently being held at the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 