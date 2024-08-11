Wahoos Win 7-1 Over Braves

written by Erik Bremer

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos secured a series win in their six-game set with the Mississippi Braves on Saturday night, cruising to a 7-1 victory.

Robby Snelling (W, 1-0), acquired two weeks ago by the Marlins in a deadline trade with the San Diego Padres organization, led a combined two-hitter to earn his first win with the Blue Wahoos. The 20-year-old lefty struck out seven batters over 5.0 scoreless, one-hit innings while needing only 62 pitches.

Jared Serna, another recent trade acquisition from the New York Yankees organization, continued his torrid pace at the plate. The Blue Wahoos shortstop went 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBI, giving him a 10-game hitting streak to start his career in Pensacola. Through his first 10 games with the Blue Wahoos, Serna is batting .452 with nine doubles and 11 RBI.

The Blue Wahoos jumped ahead right away in the first inning against Braves starter Ian Mejia (L, 7-5), turning a Serna walk into the game’s first run with an RBI double from Nathan Martorella.

The game opened up in a five-run fourth inning, as the Blue Wahoos got an RBI single from Shane Sasaki and a bad-bounce fielding error off the bat of Jakob Marsee before Serna capped the frame with a two-run double.

Handed a 6-0 lead, Snelling cruised through 5.0 innings to qualify for his first Blue Wahoos win. Adam Laskey, Justin King and Nigel Belgrave contributed effective relief to lock down the win.

The Blue Wahoos gained ground on the first-place Biloxi Shuckers, who fell 1-0 to the Biscuits in Montgomery and are now just 1.0 game ahead of Pensacola in the South Division with 31 games remaining in the regular season.

The series in Mississippi wraps up on Sunday afternoon. First pitch from Trustmark Park is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. CT.