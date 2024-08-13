Update: Two Escaped Alabama Inmates Captured

August 13, 2024

Two inmates that escaped Monday night from the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center in Brewton have been captured.

The Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office said Cameron Garner, 22, and Joseph Loper, 21, escaped just about 8:05 p.m. Monday.

Tuesday, Loper was captured by about noon, and Garner was back in custody by about 2 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Garner (pictured left)  had been held on burglary and attempting to elude charges since June 27. Loper had been held since January 17 on a charge of failing to appear in court. Additional escape charges are expected to be added.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 