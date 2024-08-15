Two Injured In Molino Crash Involving Significant Fuel Spill

A crash involving a vehicle and a truck injured two people and caused a significant diesel fuel spill Wednesday morning in Molino.

The crash happened about 8:05 a.m. on Highway 95A at Bet Raines Road.

According to Escambia County, two people were transported to area hospital by Escambia County EMS.

Approximately 35 gallons of fuel spilled, according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. The Escambia County Road Department provided three dump truck loads of dirt to contain the spill. DEP said the dirt was removed from the roadway and placed on the side of the road for disposal.

The Florida Highway Patrol investigated the crash. Escambia County Fire Rescue and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

File photo.