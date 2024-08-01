Two Injured In Highway 29 Crash At Bluff Spring Road

Two people were reportedly injured in a two vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Highway 29.

The driver of a SUV apparently collided with the rear of a pickup truck at the intersection of Highway 29 and Bluff Springs Road.

One person was transported to the hospital by Escambia County EMS, and a second person was going to the hospital in a private vehicle.

None of the injuries were considered critical.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released additional details.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.