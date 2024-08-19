Two Injured In Century Motorcycle Crash

August 19, 2024

Two people were injured in a motorcycle accident Sunday evening near Century.

The crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Old Flomaton Road, close to Campbell Road. The motorcycle veered off the road and into a ditch.

One rider was critically injured and transported to a Pensacola hospital by Escambia County EMS. The other rider sustained less severe injuries and was taken to Jay Hospital by ambulance.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 