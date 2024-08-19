Two Injured In Century Motorcycle Crash

Two people were injured in a motorcycle accident Sunday evening near Century.

The crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Old Flomaton Road, close to Campbell Road. The motorcycle veered off the road and into a ditch.

One rider was critically injured and transported to a Pensacola hospital by Escambia County EMS. The other rider sustained less severe injuries and was taken to Jay Hospital by ambulance.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.