Today Is The First Day Of School In Escambia County

Monday is the first day of school in Escambia County as tens of thousands of students head back to class for the 2024-2025 school year.

Drivers are reminded to watch school buses that are back on the road, and slow down in school zones.

For the back to school weather forecast, click here.

To submit your back to school photos for our annual photo galleries, click here.

Pictured: A “Welcome Back to School” banner was in place to greet students Monday morning at Lipscomb Elementary School. Picture below: Signs and a balloon arch were in place to welcome students back to Ernest Ward Middle School. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.