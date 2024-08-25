Tate High School Opens New Agriscience Building

A grand opening ceremony was held on Saturday for the new agriscience building at Tate High School, a facility made possible by half-cent sales tax funds.

“It may be the ribbon cutting today, they’ve already been enjoying that building for 10 days. and it will be many more days to come, Escambia County Public Schools Superintendent Keith Leonard said, calling the building a testament to the commitment the community has made to the future of future of agricultural education.

Established in 1917, the J.M. Tate Agricultural School has a rich history of fostering excellence in agricultural education. “Our program has thrived over the years,” said Principal Laura Touchstone, highlighting the school’s numerous state and national accolades.

The agriscience building is packed with technology, from large screen displays and sound systems to precision laser equipment to hydroponics. It features a wood and welding shop, a veterinary classroom and other educational space.

Currently, approximately 1,088 Tate students are enrolled in the agriscience program, which is led by six dedicated teachers, four of whom are Tate alumni. “Our FFA chapter is recognized as a national three-star national gold chapter, placing us among the top 1% of chapters nationwide,” Touchstone said, noting that Tate’s FFA chapter is one of the largest in Florida.

“Agriculture is more than just a cornerstone of our school it remains the very identity of J.M. Tate High School, Touchstone emphasized. “As we celebrate this new building, we remember that it’s not just a facility, it’s a place for our students will learn grow and carry on the traditions that have defined Tate for more than a century.”

