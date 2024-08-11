Tate High Cheerleaders Receive State Championship Rings
August 11, 2024
The Tate High School cheerleaders received their state championship rings Friday evening at the Crimson and Gray game.
The Tate cheerleaders won the FHSAA State Championship back in February, their third in six years. They also placed fifth in the nation.
Members of the team and their coaches were:
- Lillian Abner
- Brooke Alvare
- Kaylenia Bailey
- Alyssa Bello
- Layla Briese
- Taylee Edwards
- Taylor Fitzgerald
- Sidney Forst
- Isabella Gonzalez
- Ava Goodwin
- Alexis Hudson
- Hailey Jenkins
- Ryleigh Jerkins
- Kristopher Kelley
- Claire Kersey
- KayLee Ramey
- Brooklyn Ray
- Alyssa Roye
- Morgan Salmon
- Chloe Throckmorton
- Morgan Wartenbe
- Head coach: Morgan Norwood
- Assistant Coach: Melissa Culbertson
- Assistant Coach: Stacy Guy
- Assistant Coach: Lauren Freeman
Northescambia.com and courtesy (top) photos, click to enlarge.
