Tate High Cheerleaders Receive State Championship Rings

The Tate High School cheerleaders received their state championship rings Friday evening at the Crimson and Gray game.

The Tate cheerleaders won the FHSAA State Championship back in February, their third in six years. They also placed fifth in the nation.

Members of the team and their coaches were:

Lillian Abner

Brooke Alvare

Kaylenia Bailey

Alyssa Bello

Layla Briese

Taylee Edwards

Taylor Fitzgerald

Sidney Forst

Isabella Gonzalez

Ava Goodwin

Alexis Hudson

Hailey Jenkins

Ryleigh Jerkins

Kristopher Kelley

Claire Kersey

KayLee Ramey

Brooklyn Ray

Alyssa Roye

Morgan Salmon

Chloe Throckmorton

Morgan Wartenbe

Head coach: Morgan Norwood

Assistant Coach: Melissa Culbertson

Assistant Coach: Stacy Guy

Assistant Coach: Lauren Freeman

Northescambia.com and courtesy (top) photos, click to enlarge.