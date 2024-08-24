Tate Aggies Roll Past Fort Walton Beach Vikings, 24-0

August 24, 2024

The Tate Aggies kicked off their 2024 regular season with a convincing 24-0 victory over the Fort Walton Beach Vikings on the road.

The Agges got on the board early following a 15-yard touchdown pass from Taite Davis to Christian Neptune.

The Aggies got on the board early in the game when quarterback Taite Davis connected with Christian Neptune for a 15-yard touchdown pass. Davis continued to shine in the second quarter, finding Elijah West on a long pass to the three-yard line before keeping the ball himself for another touchdown to give Tate a 14-0 lead at halftime.

Senior Carson Secchari added to the Aggies’ tally in the second half with a 15-yard touchdown run to seal the victory.

Tate will remain on the road for their next two Friday nights under the lights, traveling across the bay to Gulf Breeze on August 30 and across town to Pensacola High on September 6.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 