Sunny And Hot; Most Areas Will Remain Dry

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 96. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 94. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 94.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 92.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70.