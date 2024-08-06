Smokey Bear’s 80th Birthday Party Is Wednesday At The Molino Library

Smokey Bear is turning 80 this year, and kids of all ages are invited to a birthday celebration.

The West Florida Public Libraries and the Florida Forest Service will an 80th birthday celebration for Smokey on Wednesday beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the Molino Branch Library at 6450 North Highway 95A in the Molino Community Center.

There will be lots of fun and educational activities, and Smokey is expected to make a special appearance.

The program is expected to last about an hour.

(This program will take place in lieu of the usual Family Story Time.)

NorthEscambia.com graphic, click to enlarge.