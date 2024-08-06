Smokey Bear’s 80th Birthday Party Is Wednesday At The Molino Library

August 6, 2024

Smokey Bear is turning 80 this year, and kids of all ages are invited to a birthday celebration.

The West Florida Public Libraries and the Florida Forest Service will an 80th birthday celebration for Smokey on Wednesday beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the Molino Branch Library at 6450 North Highway 95A in the Molino Community Center.

There will be lots of fun and educational activities, and Smokey is expected to make a special appearance.

The program is expected to last about an hour.

(This program will take place in lieu of the usual Family Story Time.)

NorthEscambia.com graphic, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 