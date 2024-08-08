Smokey Bear Celebrates 80th Birthday At Molino Library (With Gallery)

August 8, 2024

“Only you can prevent forest fires!”

Smokey Bear celebrated his 80th birthday with an event Wednesday at the Molino Branch Library.

The West Florida Public Libraries and the Florida Forest Service hosted the 80th birthday celebration for Smokey. Children enjoyed a video and hearing the story about Smokey’s early life.

Children had a chance to meet Smokey and pose for a photo, and the library’’s mascot owl Who also made a special appearance.

For a photo gallery, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FEATURE TOP STORY, FRONT TOP, Features 

 