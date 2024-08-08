Smokey Bear Celebrates 80th Birthday At Molino Library (With Gallery)

“Only you can prevent forest fires!”

Smokey Bear celebrated his 80th birthday with an event Wednesday at the Molino Branch Library.

The West Florida Public Libraries and the Florida Forest Service hosted the 80th birthday celebration for Smokey. Children enjoyed a video and hearing the story about Smokey’s early life.

Children had a chance to meet Smokey and pose for a photo, and the library’’s mascot owl Who also made a special appearance.

For a photo gallery, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.