Shed Fire Was Caused By Lightning, ECFR Says

A lightning strike has been determined to be the cause of a shed fire north of East Kingsfield Road Saturday night.

The Cantonment and Ensley stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue were dispatched to the fire in the 1400 block of Templemore Drive about 7 p.m.

They arrived to find the shed engulfed in flames in the backyard of a home. The fire was brought under control in minutes, and firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to another structure.

ECFR conducted the investigation and determined the fire was caused by a lightning strike.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.