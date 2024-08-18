Scattered Rain Sunday; Slightly Cooler Temps By Mid-Week

August 18, 2024

It will be mostly sunny and hot for Sunday with a slight chance of afternoon showers. There is a heat advisory in effect for Sunday.

A passing cold front will bring an increased chance of rain. By Wednesday, overnight lows will be in the middle 60s.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 110. West wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 7pm and 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. West wind around 5 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 92. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 66. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 92. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 90.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 92

