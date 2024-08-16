Roman Catholic Diocese Proposes New Worship Facility In Cantonment

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee is proposing to construct a worship facility and family life center in Cantonment.

St. Jude Catholic Church Family Life Center is planned for Highway 29 and Cedar Tree Lane on a 12.25 acre parcel.

An application filed with Escambia County shows an 8,300-square-feet facility with 45 parking spaces in an asphalt lot and an additional 48 spaces in a grass parking area. Plans show the facility will be accessed from Pinoak Lane.

The plan is still pending before the Escambia County Development Review Committee and shows an address of 1051 Pinoak Lane with frontage on Highway 29. A public hearing has not yet been announced.

NorthEscambia.com graphic.