Updated: Report Details Child Neglect, Cruelty Charges Against Fired Deputy

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office report details the allegations against an ECSO deputy that was fired after he and his wife were arrested on child neglect charges.

Christopher George Turney, 40, and Leandra Childers Turney, 39, were each charged with two counts of felony child neglect without great bodily harm and two counts of misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor by failing to require school attendance, Christopher Turney was also charged with one felony count of cruelty toward a child.

The alleged abuse occurred between May 2022 and August 1, 2024.

Christopher Turney was released from jail on a $17,000 bond, and Leandra Turney was released on a $14,000 bond. Both mugshots were exempt from release by Florida law (F.S.S. 119.071).

The following allegations were made, according to an ECSO arrest report obtained Tuesday by NorthEscambia.com:

The investigation began after the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to Beulah Baptist Church were one of the children had threatened self-harm due to physical and mental abuse at the hands of the Turneys.

The child told deputies that Christopher Turney is historically physically abusive to him and has punched him in the face, causing bruising. He stated that he was fearful of telling his story because he thought “no one would believe me because (he) is a cop.” The child stated that he started walking to Beulah Baptist Church and finally told a preacher of the abuse of was afraid to return home.

The child stated that he had not had formal education since his adoption in 2017 and made money by mowing about 20 lawns a month and earns $20-$0 each. He stated that all of the money earned is immediately taken by Christopher Turney who uses it to purchase groceries.

Both children were forensically interviewed at the Gulf Coast Kid’s House.

The female child stated that she moved to Florida from Alabama in 2019, and that they are homeschooled, working on school assignments about one or two hours per day. She said she reads books, tells what it was about and receives a passing grade. She stated that she was unaware what grade level she was in. The child stated that Leandra Turney was responsible for school assignments and oversight, but she is often out of town on business and not able to provide the supervision.

The female child stated she does not have a primary care physician and has only seen a doctor when sick. She denied ever witnessing abuse in the home.

The deputy not that the decay on her front teeth was obvious, with photographs depicting four front teeth that are black from decay and a large pit on one tooth.

She said “she doesn’t brush her teen because she does not have toothbrush. (She) said (redacted) Christopher was ’saving up money’ to get a new toothbrush and fix her teeth,” a deputy wrote in the report.

The male child told deputies that he would rather be “homeless” than return home, and that he suffers abuse weekly. He said Christopher Turney “choked him out” as recently as July 27, 2024, and he was unable to breathe. He said he took photos of the bruising and skin irritation and provided four photographs of what appeared to be discoloration and bruising of his face and chest.

He stated that he enjoys reading but does not do so as an educational assignment.

During an interview with an ECOS investigator, Christopher Turney, accompanied by a defense attorney, stated that he was ultimately responsible for the children’s care and hygiene. He stated that the female had an upcoming dental appointment in Alabama this September, and that a relative is a dental provider and has provided the family with dental care in the past. The family member told the ECSO that he works as a dental hygienist but has not provided or assisted with any dental care since 2018, which was before one child was born in 2019. She stated she has provided the family with toothbrushes, toothpaste, and basic supplies for daily care.

Christopher Turney stated that Leandra Turney is often out of town, and while she is the primary contact for the children’s homeschooling, he often assists the children with their work assignments.

Christopher Turney admitted that he “spanked” a child about seven years ago with no physical discipline of any kind since then, instead opting to “talk things out” with the child. He denied causing any marks or bruising, claiming his worst form of reaction is to yell.

The report states that the Turney’s have not provided documentation or proof of compliance with state statutes of homeschooling children.

The male child often breaks things at home, Christopher Turney said, and the lawn care money is used to replace the items.