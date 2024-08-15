Pensacola High School Assistant Principal Charged With Sex Offense

August 15, 2024

The assistant principal at Pensacola High School was arrested on a sex offense Wednesday night.

Sean Clark Roby, 55, was booked without bond into the Escambia County Jail on a felony charge of video voyeurism of a victim age 19 or older, according to jail records.

Details surrounding the offense were not immediately available.

Roby was listed as “Assistant Principal: School Operations” on Pensacola High School’s official website. His information has since been removed from the site.

Escambia County Public School released the following statement: “We can confirm the arrest of one of our employees yesterday, and are fully cooperating with our partners in law enforcement as their investigation unfolds. Out of respect for their investigative process, and in accordance with our policies as negotiated in our Employment Master Contract, we will not be able to provide further information at this time, other than to say this individual is suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.”

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 