Pensacola High School Assistant Principal Charged With Sex Offense

The assistant principal at Pensacola High School was arrested on a sex offense Wednesday night.

Sean Clark Roby, 55, was booked without bond into the Escambia County Jail on a felony charge of video voyeurism of a victim age 19 or older, according to jail records.

Details surrounding the offense were not immediately available.

Roby was listed as “Assistant Principal: School Operations” on Pensacola High School’s official website. His information has since been removed from the site.

Escambia County Public School released the following statement: “We can confirm the arrest of one of our employees yesterday, and are fully cooperating with our partners in law enforcement as their investigation unfolds. Out of respect for their investigative process, and in accordance with our policies as negotiated in our Employment Master Contract, we will not be able to provide further information at this time, other than to say this individual is suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.”