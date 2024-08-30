Partly Sunny, 50/50 Chance Of Rain Today

August 30, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers between 10pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Labor Day: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 90. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 85. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

