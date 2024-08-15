Over 19,000 Votes Already Cast In Escambia County As Early Voting Continues

Voters in Escambia County had cast 19,294 ballot by the end of the day Wednesday.

Of those, 12,799 vote-by-mail had been received, and there were 6,493 early voters for the 2024 Primary Election in Escambia County.

Early voting begins continues through Saturday in Escambia County at 10 locations from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at:

Molino Community Center, 6450 Highway 95A North, Molino

Billy G. Ward Courthouse, 7500 N. Century Blvd, Century

Escambia County Extension Services, 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment

UWF Center for Fine and Performing Arts, Building 82, 11000 University Parkway, Room 235, Pensacola

Bellview Library, 6425 Mobile Highway, Pensacola

Asbury Place at Cokesbury, 750 College Blvd, Pensacola

Main Library, 239 N. Spring Street, Pensacola

Supervisor of Elections Office, 213 Palafox Place, Second Floor, Pensacola

Southwest Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway, Pensacola

Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. DeSoto Street, Pensacola

Voters may choose any one of the 10 locations, each of which is also equipped with a ballot marking device.

If voters have requested a Vote-by-Mail ballot, they must be received in the Elections Office no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day and may not be returned to a polling location on Election Day. Voters may drop-off a vote-by-mail ballot during early voting hours at any of the ten area locations. The USPS recommends voters mail ballots at least one week before the due date. Vote-by-mail participants may track the status of their ballot at EscambiaVotes.gov.

The third option for voters is to cast a ballot at their precinct on Election Day, Tuesday, August 20. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

In Florida’s closed partisan primary elections, you are only eligible to vote in primary contests for the party in which you are registered.

A Universal Primary contest occurs when all candidates for an office have the same party affiliation. These contests appear on every voter’s ballot. Voters in ECUA District 1 (Republican) and ECUA District 3 (Democratic) will have these contests on their ballot regardless of party affiliation.

