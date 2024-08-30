Northview NJROTC Cadets Explore Coast Guard Sector Mobile

August 30, 2024

Cadets from the Northview High School Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) on Thursday had the opportunity to explore the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Mobile.

The field trip provided the cadets with a firsthand look at the diverse operations of the Coast Guard, including search and rescue, law enforcement, environmental protection, navigation, and port security.

During the tour, the cadets were able to board the Coast Guard Cutter Dolphin and explore other parts of the facility.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

