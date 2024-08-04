No Injuries When Toyota Collides With Semi Truck On Highway 29

August 4, 2024

There were no injuries in a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a SUV Saturday afternoon near McDavid.

The crash happened about 12:35 p.m. on Highway 29 about two miles south of Bogia Road.

A Toyota Highlander collided with the semi as the truck was turning into a private dirt lane.

Two adults and two young children in the SUV, all properly restrained, were not injured and refused transport by Escambia County EMS.

The truck driver was also uninjured.

The Florida Highway Patrol investigated and has not released further details. The McDavid Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 