New Highway 4 Bridge To Open This Week

The Florida Department of Transportation says the Highway 4 bridge over Canoe Creek will reopen sometime this week.

FDOT told NorthEscambia.com that the bridge is complete, but there are a few minor items that need to be fixed prior to traffic being allowed across the bridge. One of those items is as simple as some reflective paint that was spilled and must be cleaned up to avoid a hazard for drivers at night.

The exact opening date and time are not known, but we’ll let you know here on NorthEscambia.com.

The estimated completion date for the nearly $4 million bridge had been delayed by weather until September 1, but contractors were able to finish construction last week.

The new bridge replaces an 81-year-old structure that hat was closed on July 10, 2023 ,with traffic between Bratt and Century detoured.

Pictured: The Highway 4 bridge over Canoe Creek on Friday afternoon, August 16. Northescambia.com photos, click to enlarge.