Middle 90s Today, Maybe Some Afternoon Rain Relief

August 17, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 111. West wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 93. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 70. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 92. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 68. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 94.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 92.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 88.

