Meet Gracie, The 911 Support Dog

August 27, 2024

Escambia County’s lifeline for emergencies isn’t just staffed by dedicated professionals – it has a furry friend too.

When you call 911, you connect with the Emergency Communications team, a group working tirelessly around the clock at the Escambia County Public Safety building on W Street. These communications specialists are the first responders behind the scenes, dispatching help to those in need.

But there’s another member of the team offering comfort and support – Gracie.

Gracie, an emotional support animal, lives alongside the communications crew. Known for her warm greetings and love for treats, Gracie provides a welcome dose of stress relief in the high-pressure environment..

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 