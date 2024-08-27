Meet Gracie, The 911 Support Dog

Escambia County’s lifeline for emergencies isn’t just staffed by dedicated professionals – it has a furry friend too.

When you call 911, you connect with the Emergency Communications team, a group working tirelessly around the clock at the Escambia County Public Safety building on W Street. These communications specialists are the first responders behind the scenes, dispatching help to those in need.

But there’s another member of the team offering comfort and support – Gracie.

Gracie, an emotional support animal, lives alongside the communications crew. Known for her warm greetings and love for treats, Gracie provides a welcome dose of stress relief in the high-pressure environment..

