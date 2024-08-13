Marine Training Helicopter Makes Unscheduled Landing In Molino

A Marine training helicopter made an unscheduled landing Monday afternoon in Molno.

There were no injuries reported when the TH-57C training helicopter landed in an open grassy area near the intersection of Highway 196 and Chestnut Road.

The aircraft crew could be seen up and walking around out of the helicopter, which suffered no obvious damage in the incident.

The helicopter was removed by truck a short time later.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.