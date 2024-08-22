Man Arrested On Multiple Charges After Manhunt In Cottage Hill

A man is facing multiple charges following a manhunt Monday night in Cottage Hill.

Jeremy Edward Byrd, 48, was charged with resisting an office and felony possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. He was also arrested on an outstanding warrant after his bond was revoked in a 2022 case involving charges of trafficking in fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of cocaine.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted Byrd riding a bicycle on Virecfent Road near Cottage Hill Road. The deputy had been looking for Byrd on an outstanding warrant, with knowledge that he was staying at an address in the 100 block of Cottage Hill Road.

The deputy rolled his windows down and told Byrd to stop, but Byrd picked up speed. The deputy pulled his vehicle in front of the bicycle, but Byrd drove into a ditch.

“Due to the facts that Jeremy Byrd was actively fleeing, refused to stop and was about to enter a wooded area where he could escape and I was by myself, I utilized my agency-issued taser,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report that was released Wednesday. The taser probes missed due to bushes. The deputy saw Byrd enter a wooded area and flee toward Crowndale Road. Other deputies and a K-9 unit responded.

Byrd was located in a muddy area, lying down with his arms under his body. He refused multiple commands to give the deputy his arms, the report states, and the deputy used a closed fist strike to the bicep area to gain control and restrain Byrd.

The report states that a black bag located under Byrd contained a baggie that contained a substance that field test positive for methamphetamine, along with a syringe and other drug paraphernalia.

Byrd was not injured in the incident.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.