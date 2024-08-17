Man Airlifted, Woman Injured In Bratt Wreck

A Century man was airlifted to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon near Bratt.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the man was driving a Ford pickup truck eastbound on Highway 168 approaching Pine Barren Road about 4:30 p.m. Troopers said the driver of a Chevrolet SUV was traveling south on Pine Barren Road and failed to stop at the stop sign and collided with the left side of the pickup truck.

The pickup rolled once, coming of rest on the shoulder of Highway 168. The SUV came to rest in a ditch in the corner of the intersection.

The driver of the pickup was flown by AirCare helicopter as a trauma alert to a Pensacola hospital. A 25-year-old Atmore woman, who was the unrestrained front seat passenger in the SUV, was transported to a Pensacola hospital by Escambia County EMS for treatment of serious, but not life-threatening injuries. The driver of the SUV, a 34-year-old Perdido, Alabama, woman, and a properly restrained 5-year-old backset passenger were not injured.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.