M-Braves Take 2-1 Win Over Blue Wahoos

written by Bill Vilona

Led by Luis Palacios, who produced his best start in a month, the Blue Wahoos wove together another strong performance on Wednesday from their pitching staff.

But this time, scoring one run wasn’t enough.

The Mississippi Braves produced two fifth-inning runs on four singles, all after two outs, then made that stand for a 2-1 victory against the Blue Wahoos to even the series at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Palacios followed Tuesday’s masterful outing by Blue Wahoos starter Patrick Monteverde with a strong one of his own. In six innings pitched, he didn’t allow a walk and faced just one batter above the minimum in the first four innings. The fifth inning was heading that same direction until four consecutive M-Braves batters produced two-out singles.

That became the difference in a game that had 15 hits, but only two of those for extra bases. Palacios (8-7) had given up a combined 22 hits and 16 runs in three prior August starts, which had raised his earned run average to 4.81 coming into Wednesday’s game.

He found a good rhythm Tuesday and had the Blue Wahoos in good position to take a lead.

That appeared to be the path in the bottom of the sixth inning. Jared Serna led off with a single and Nathan Martorella and Graham Pauley both followed with singles that scored the Blue Wahoos’ lone run.

But with runners on the corners with one out, M-Braves reliever Rolddy Muñoz struck out Joe Mack and Andrew Pintar to end the inning in a game-decisive sequence.

The Blue Wahoos didn’t get two runners on base the rest of the game. Three M-Braves relievers followed with shutout innings, including former Pensacola State College star Patrick Halligan, who earned his sixth hold by pitching a hitless eighth inning.

Serna finished 2-for-4 as the Blue Wahoos’ lone multi-hit batter in their lineup. In the ninth, M-Braves closer Elison Joseph made quick work of three batters to end the game.

The third game of the series will be Thursday at 6:05 p.m. with the Blue Wahoos’ Evan Fitterer (6-5, 4.06) going against M-Braves converted knuckleball pitcher David Fletcher (3-5, 5.85), who was formerly a Los Angeles Angels starting infielder.

Fletcher is trying to make a career comeback and become a two-way player like his former teammate, Shohei Ohtani.

The Wahoos will take on the Mississippi Graves at 6:05 p.m.Thursday at Blue Wahoos Stadium.