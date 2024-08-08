Late Drama Leaves Wahoos Wanting In 5-4 Loss To Braves

written by Erik Bremer

Pearl, Miss. – The Pensacola Blue Wahoos fell 5-4 to the Mississippi Braves on Wednesday night, charging back to tie the game once but coming up short in another ninth-inning rally.

Tied 3-3 in the bottom of the eighth, the Braves scored two runs against Nigel Belgrave (L, 0-1) as Bryson Horne hit a go-ahead RBI double and Bryson Worrell followed with an RBI groundout.

Down to their final out in the ninth, the Blue Wahoos rallied with three straight baserunners and drew to within a run on an Andrew Pintar RBI single before Elison Joseph (S, 2) closed things out for a 5-4 final.

Mississippi initially jumped ahead in the third with a two-out rally of their own against Blue Wahoos starter Luis Palacios, stringing together a walk and RBI singles from Cal Conley and Tyler Tolve to take a 3-0 lead.

The Blue Wahoos chipped away in the middle innings, scoring their first run against Braves starter Darius Vines in the fifth on a Graham Pauley sacrifice fly and adding another in the sixth on a Jacob Berry RBI single.

In the seventh, the Blue Wahoos manufactured a rare run against Landon Harper (W, 2-0), who had not allowed an earned run since late May. Shane Sasaki led off with a single, stole second, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a Jakob Marsee RBI single to tie the game 3-3.

Mississippi answered back with their two eighth-inning runs to even up the series one game apiece.

The Blue Wahoos kept pace behind the first-place Biloxi Shuckers, who fell 1-0 in Montgomery to maintain a 3.0-game lead in the South Division with 34 games remaining in the regular season.

The series in Mississippi continues on Thursday. First pitch from Trustmark Park is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT.