Hot With Scattered Afternoon Showers And Thunderstorms

There is a heat advisory for Thursday, with a heat index approaching 110 degrees possible.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 93.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 95.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 95.