Here Is This Week’s High School Football Schedule

Here are this week’s North Escambia area football games.

This year, we will publish this list on Thursday and Friday each week. Most Florida schools will play at least one Thursday night game this season (and there’s at least one Saturday game). On Fridays, we’ll run the schedule along with scores from Thursday nights.

All kickoff times are 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

FLORIDA

Thursday August 29

Freeport at Jay, 6:30 p.m.

Escambia at Niceville

Pensacola at Milton

Friday August 30

Tate at Gulf Breeze

Northview at Opp (AL)*

West Florida @ Washington

Pace at Pensacola Catholic

Central at J.U. Blacksher (Uriah, AL)

Daphne (Ala.) at Pine Forest

Choctaw at Navarre, 7:30 p.m.

ALABAMA

Friday, August 30

Flomaton at Chickasaw

Straughn @ T.R. Miller

W.S. Neal at Excel

Escambia Academy @ Jackson Academy

Monroe County @ Escambia County (Atmore)

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge