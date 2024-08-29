Here Is This Week’s High School Football Schedule
August 29, 2024
Here are this week’s North Escambia area football games.
This year, we will publish this list on Thursday and Friday each week. Most Florida schools will play at least one Thursday night game this season (and there’s at least one Saturday game). On Fridays, we’ll run the schedule along with scores from Thursday nights.
All kickoff times are 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
FLORIDA
Thursday August 29
- Freeport at Jay, 6:30 p.m.
- Escambia at Niceville
- Pensacola at Milton
Friday August 30
- Tate at Gulf Breeze
- Northview at Opp (AL)*
- West Florida @ Washington
- Pace at Pensacola Catholic
- Central at J.U. Blacksher (Uriah, AL)
- Daphne (Ala.) at Pine Forest
- Choctaw at Navarre, 7:30 p.m.
ALABAMA
Friday, August 30
- Flomaton at Chickasaw
- Straughn @ T.R. Miller
- W.S. Neal at Excel
- Escambia Academy @ Jackson Academy
- Monroe County @ Escambia County (Atmore)
NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge
Comments