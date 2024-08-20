Here Are The Road Construction Delay Spots For The Remainder Of The Week

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads and project in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities this week.

Escambia County:

Interstate Circle Bridge Over Eight Mile Creek – Interstate Circle is closed at the Eight Mile Creek Bridge through mid-2025 while crews replace the bridge. Signage is in place to detour drivers around the work zone using Pine Forest Road, Longleaf Drive and Wymart Road.

Interstate 10 (I-10) at U.S. 29 Interchange (Exit 10) – I-10, between U.S. 29 and I-110, is reduced to two travel lanes in each direction. Beginning Sunday, Aug. 18 through Thursday, Aug. 22, drivers will also encounter intermittent lane closures on I-10 near U.S. 29 between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. The U.S. 29 northbound ramp to I-10 eastbound is also closed. U.S. 29 northbound drivers are being detoured to make a U-turn at Broad Street onto U.S. 29 southbound to access I-10 eastbound. These closures allow crews to perform shoulder and bridge work to widen the interstate.

I-10, between U.S. 29 and I-110, is reduced to two travel lanes in each direction. Beginning Sunday, Aug. 18 through Thursday, Aug. 22, drivers will also encounter intermittent lane closures on I-10 near U.S. 29 between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. The U.S. 29 northbound ramp to I-10 eastbound is also closed. U.S. 29 northbound drivers are being detoured to make a U-turn at Broad Street onto U.S. 29 southbound to access I-10 eastbound. These closures allow crews to perform shoulder and bridge work to widen the interstate. North Palafox Street (U.S. 29) Resurfacing from Cervantes Street to Brent Lane (State Road (S.R.) 296) – Drivers may encounter daytime outside lane closures on North Palafox Street at the intersection of Leonard Street/Cross Street and at the intersection of Fairfield Drive, Monday, Aug. 19 through Friday, Aug. 23. Crews will be working on traffic signals. Law enforcement personnel will be available to safely direct traffic through the work zone.

I-10 at Nine Mile Road Interchange (Exit 5) – Drivers will encounter inside lane closures on I-10 near Exit 5, Sunday, Aug. 18 through Thursday, Aug. 22, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. These closures are required as crews construct a temporary detour.

U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) Resurfacing between Henry Street and Cottage Street in Century – Traffic on U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) is shifted to the southbound travel lanes, between Rudolph Street and Green Street. One travel lane in each direction remains open as crews reconstruct the adjacent northbound lanes. The traffic shift is expected to remain in place through fall 2024. Signage is in place to safely direct drivers through the work zone.

Traffic on U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) is shifted to the southbound travel lanes, between Rudolph Street and Green Street. One travel lane in each direction remains open as crews reconstruct the adjacent northbound lanes. The traffic shift is expected to remain in place through fall 2024. Signage is in place to safely direct drivers through the work zone. County Road (C.R.) 4 over Canoe Creek Bridge – C.R. 4, between Byrneville and Bratt, will be reopened to traffic this week as the Canoe Creek bridge replacement is now complete.

Santa Rosa County:

S.R. 89 Resurfacing, from north of S.R. 87 to C.R. 178 – Drivers will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures, between S.R .87 and C.R. 178, Monday, Aug. 19 through Friday, Aug. 23 as crews install signage and place thermoplastic striping.

Drivers will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures, between S.R .87 and C.R. 178, Monday, Aug. 19 through Friday, Aug. 23 as crews install signage and place thermoplastic striping. U.S. 90 Resurfacing from west of Avalon Boulevard to east of Stewart Street – Drivers may encounter intermittent U.S. 90 lane closures, between Glover Street and Stewart Street, Sunday, Aug. 18 through Thursday, Aug. 22, from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., for paving operations.

– Drivers may encounter intermittent U.S. 90 lane closures, between Glover Street and Stewart Street, Sunday, Aug. 18 through Thursday, Aug. 22, from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., for paving operations. U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Lake Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between Bayshore Road and Tiger Lake Drive Sunday, Aug. 18, through Friday, Aug. 23, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for stormwater drainage improvements and paving operations.

Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: U.S. 98 Turn Lane Operations from Village Parkway to Bergren Road – Motorists will encounter intermittent eastbound outside lane closure from Sunday, Aug. 18 through Thursday, Aug. 22 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for turn lane construction.

Motorists will encounter intermittent eastbound outside lane closure from Sunday, Aug. 18 through Thursday, Aug. 22 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for turn lane construction. U.S. 90 (Gulf Breeze Parkway) Routine Underground Utility Maintenance near Daniel Street and Shoreline Drive – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, Aug.19, and Thursday, Aug. 22 through Monday Aug. 26 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for routine underground utility maintenance.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.