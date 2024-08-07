Heat Advisory: Sunny, Upper 90s Today
There is heat advisory in effect for Wednesday.
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 105. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 78. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 105. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. West wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.
Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77. West wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. North wind around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. North wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 93.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 95.
