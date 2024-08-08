Hard Rock Pensacola Planned For Maritime Park

Hard Road International has announced development plans for a Reverb by Hard Rock Pensacola location at Maritime Park

Developers plan to break ground in 2026 and open by 2029. The announcement came a day before the Pensacola City Council votes on the 100-year lease.

Hard Rock Pensacola will feature more than 125 hotel technology-enhanced rooms, a full-service restaurant, rooftop bar, lobby bar and lounge, quick service restaurant and fitness center. An exclusive Reverb City Guide for Pensacola will feature local artist-curated lists of favorite drinks, dining, and entertainment locations throughout the local area. Additionally, the property will host a podcast recording studio for local talent and creators as well as a meeting space for conferences.

The property will be located downtown at Maritime Park along Pensacola Bay with views of the water and Blue Wahoos Stadium.

The project is expected to create an economic boost to the area and generate over 500 construction and 75 permanent hospitality employment opportunities with competitive pay.

“Hard Rock is thrilled to keep growing our REVERB hotel portfolio with what will be the second planned property in Florida, this time in the heart of Pensacola Bay. We have full confidence in our partner, the Dawson Company, to deliver a best-in-class hotel based on their four decades of proven experience executing complex and catalytic projects throughout the eastern United States, and their extensive knowledge of the Pensacola market,” said Todd Hricko, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Hotel Development at Hard Rock International.

The Dawson Company is a second generation Pensacola-based development firm.

Other partners contributing to the development include Pensacola native, NFL Hall of Famer and real estate entrepreneur, Emmitt Smith, CEO at EJ Smith Enterprises.