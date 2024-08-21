Gaetz Easily Beats McCarthy-Backed Challenger Dimmock

August 21, 2024

Congressman Matt Gaetz was reelected Tuesday to represent Florida’s First Congressional District.

Gaetz received about 73% of the vote to challenger Aaron Dimmock’s 27%. Dimmock, a retired Navy officer, was backed by former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

“It’s traditional in moments like these with margins of victory like this that you hear from your opponents,” Gaetz told supporters in a video posted to social media about 8:30 Tuesday night. “I have not yet heard from Aaron Dimmock, or Kevin McCarthy this evening. Kevin McCarthy spent $3 million in this race, not attacking my votes or my work on your behalf but simply trying to attack my character. Three million dollars. Three years ago, I got 70% of the vote, and tonight it looks like we’re getting 73% of the vote. So Kevin, if you are watching, spend a little more next time and we’ll get to 80.”

“It goes without saying that this was not the result we had hoped for,” Dimmock said in a social media post. “Running as a first time candidate against a powerful career politician is never easy, but I was honored to have the opportunity to be that alternative.”

Gaetz will now Democrat Gay Valimont in November in a district that typically leans heavily Republican.

Pictured: Rep. Matt Gaetz during an appearance in Jay.  NorthEscambia.com file photo.

