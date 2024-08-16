FWC Law Enforcement Report: Boating And Fishing Violations

The Florida FWC Division of Law Enforcement reported the following recent activity:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

Investigator J. Pifer observed individuals taking photographs with several fish at Galvez Landing. The officer conducted a resource inspection and found an undersized red snapper had been harvested. A check of the charter captain’s history with the FWC revealed he had been cited earlier in the year for fishing violations. The captain was issued a citation for harvesting/possession of undersized red snapper.

Investigator J. Pifer was on patrol when he observed a vessel returning from the Gulf of Mexico with several individuals and fishing gear on board. Upon conducting a resource inspection, Investigator Pifer located an undersized red snapper and an undersized scamp grouper on board the vessel. The owner/operator of the vessel was issued a citation for harvesting/possession of undersized red snapper and a warning for undersized scamp grouper.

Investigator J. Pifer was on patrol when he observed a charter fishing vessel in Pensacola Bay with several individuals and fishing gear on board. During a resource inspection, six undersized red snapper were located on board. A check of the charter captain’s history with the FWC revealed he had been cited multiple times this year for fishing violations. The captain was issued a citation for harvesting/possession of undersized red snapper.

FWC officers in the Northwest Region cited 131 vessel operators for boating safety violations, issued 631 boating safety warnings and removed nine vessel operators from the water for BUI.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

Officer Lewis responded a complaint from the Florida Forest Service about a subject camping at a primitive campsite in Blackwater River State Forest for more than the allowable 14 consecutive nights in a 30-day period. Officer Lewis and Officer Roberson located the subject and subsequently cited the subject for the camping violation and for littering.

This report represents some events the FWC handled during the time period; however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement. Information provided by FWC.

NorthEscambia.com photo.