Florida Department of Health Reports Data Breach

August 26, 2024

The Florida Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed a significant data breach. The breach, which occurred on June 26, 2024, resulted in unauthorized access to sensitive personal information, including names, Social Security numbers, and medical records.

The Department has begun notifying affected individuals and offering complimentary credit monitoring and identity theft protection services. A dedicated toll-free call center has been established for those who believe they may have been impacted but have not received a notification letter.

The compromised data included a variety of personal identifying and protected health information, such as dates of birth, addresses, banking information, credit card numbers, driver’s license numbers, and medical histories.

In response to the breach, the DOH has taken immediate steps to enhance security measures and prevent further unauthorized access. The Department is also cooperating with law enforcement and cybersecurity experts to investigate the incident and mitigate its impact.

Individuals who have been affected by the breach are urged to remain vigilant against identity theft and fraud. Regular monitoring of financial accounts and credit reports is recommended, and any suspicious activity should be reported to the appropriate authorities.

For more information, call a dedicated toll free number at (866) 997-1602.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 